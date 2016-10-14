Mary Louise Furtado, 84, of Cumberland, MD, died Wednesday, September 14, 2016 at the Western Maryland Regional Medical Center, Cumberland, MD.

Born on August 15, 1932 at Lenoir, NC, she was a daughter of the late Nelson and Nan (Bolick) Henley. She was reared by her grandparents, the late Hill and Mollie Bolick.

Surviving are her children, Nora Lee Duarte and husband Gerald of Montross, VA, David E. Rupard and wife Lauren of Rochester, Mass., Tammy Perry and husband Robert of Fall River, Mass., Kimberly Robinson of Cumberland and Timothy Furtado of Millis, Mass.; seven grandchildren, Tricia Lowry, Dawn Horton, Lisa Garvin, Jared Rupard, Steven Perry, Scott Perry and Jennifer Junkins and eight great-grandchildren, Samantha, Tyler, Brandon, Chase, Elijah, Nathan, Amber and Jayson.

At Mrs. Furtado’s request, there will be no visitation or services.