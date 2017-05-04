Martin A. Smith, 94, of Mattapoisett, MA formerly of Wellesley, MA, passed away on Monday, May 1, 2017 after a short illness.

He was the husband of the late Florrie (Baybutt) Smith with whom he shared 61 years of marriage.

Martin had many jobs in his life including working for Hamersley Paper Co., Forstmann Woolen Co. and State Street Bank in Boston.

Martin served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII and was a decorated veteran flying as a tail gunner in B17’s. He spent almost a year in a POW camp in Germany. He was awarded the French Legion on Honor and Grande Medal of the French State at ceremonies in France.

Martin was the father of Linda Smith of Rochester, MA and the late Karen Smith. He was the grandfather of Jeffrey M. Hester of Beloit WI and the late Sara A. Hester of Glendale AZ; and the great-grandfather of Nathan J. Hester also of Beloit WI.

Martin was very active in Mattapoisett belonging to the Land Trust and the Historical Society, he enjoyed playing cards, genealogy and was the author of several books on WWII, the Civil War and the Revolutionary War.

His Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, May 10th from 3 – 6 PM in the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6),Mattapoisett. In lien of flowers remembrances may be sent to the COA in Mattapoisett or Rochester, or the Mattapoisett Historical Society. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.