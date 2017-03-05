Marion-Edna F. Johnson, 90, a lifelong resident of Marion, passed away Thursday, March 2, at the Sippican Healthcare Center in Marion. Mrs. Johnson was the wife of the late Henry F. Johnson. She was born in Marion, the daughter of the late Norman W. and Hannah M. (Pittsley) Jenney.

She attended Marion and Wareham Public Schools and graduated from Wareham High School. She also attended and graduated from the Kenyon & Campbell Secretarial School in New Bedford. She worked for the Eldridge Fish House, Winters Insurance, Marion Lumber and her families “Jenney’s Garage” of Marion. She enjoyed knitting and braiding rugs. Mrs. Johnson was member of the Marion Social Club, Wampanoag Council # 15 degree of the Pocahontas; she was also a past Pocahontas.

She is survived by her son: Norman Johnson of Marion, a step daughter, Sandra Walker of New Bedford. She is the sister of Faith Leavitt of Marion and the cousin of Elsie Mae DeGowin of West Wareham. She also survived by many loving relatives and friends. She was the mother of the late Hope F. Johnson and sister of the late George D. Jenney and Norman H. Jenney

Funeral Service Wednesday, March 8, at 10 am in the Wareham Village Funeral Home 5 Center Street Wareham. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, March 7, from 4-6pm only in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Marion Firefighters Association, 50 Spring Street, Marion, MA 02738, Marion Social Club, 44 Pumping Station Road, Marion, MA 02738 or Wampanoag Degree of Pocahontas, 758 Main Street, West Wareham, MA 02576 Burial will be in Old Landing Cemetery Marion, MA to leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.warehamvillagefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Wareham Village Funeral Home.