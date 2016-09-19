Maribeth Dahill, 97, passed away quietly at her home in Mattapoisett on September 17, 2016.

Maribeth was born on July 9, 1919 in New Bedford, MA. She was the daughter of the late Edward J. and Margaret (Shortell) Dahill. Raised and educated in Taunton, MA, after her schooling Maribeth was employed in the Probate Division of the Bristol County Court, where she rose to the position of Assistant Registrar of Probate, a position she held until her retirement. A dedicated keeper of lists and a meticulous record keeper, Maribeth was uniquely suited to her profession, in which she took well earned satisfaction and pride.

Maribeth split her time between the family home in Taunton and a cottage in Mattapoisett, to which she moved full time upon retirement. She enjoyed travel, entertaining, and doting upon her 11 nieces and nephews and their children, who knew her as one half of “Helen and Maribeth” (Helen being her inseparable older sister). “Aunt Maribeth” never forgot a birthday, and would always slip you a few coins when the ice cream man approached.

She was pre-deceased by her parents Margaret and Edward, her brothers Edward and Arthur, her sisters Helen and Sr. Imelda. She is survived by her sister Patricia DuBois, her cousin Joseph Dahill, her 11 nieces and nephews and their offspring.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 21st at St. Anthony’s Church at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery in Taunton. Arrangements are with the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6) Mattapoisett. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.