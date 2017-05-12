Lawrence P. Pangaro, 92, a resident of Center Harbor, NH and, for a number of years, a former winter resident of Englewood, FL, died on May7, 2017, after a brief illness.

He was born in Mingo Junction, OH to the late P. Charles and Angelina (Lebrandi) Pangaro. Following the death of his birth mother, he was raised by a caring stepmother, Caroline (Rose) Pangaro.

He was pre-deceased by his wife, Edith (Goddard) Pangaro, with whom he shared 64 loving and happy years of married life. Their life together was blessed with deep love and enduring friendship.

Mr. Pangaro was educated in the Greenwich, CT public schools and Columbia University. At Columbia, in pursuit of a degree, he attended night classes at the School of Journalism while working days at two prominent New York City advertising agencies.

Twenty years of his early career was spent in NYC – eight in advertising, and the last twelve as Promotion and Research Director of Story, Brooks and Finley, Inc, a leading National Newspaper Representative Company. He left New York to become National Advertising Manager of the New Bedford, MA Standard Times. He resigned this position to form his own advertising agency.

Mr. Pangaro was well known in the Southeastern MA area, where he co-founded the Southeastern Advertising Agency, Inc. Along with his wife, he started the Sippican Sentinel, an award-winning weekly newspaper in Marion, MA.

He served as Editor and Publisher of the Sippican Publishing Co, Inc -the parent company, which maintained Advertising and Public Relation Divisions to service well-known clients such as Berkshire Hathaway and the E. R. Squibb Pharm. Co. At Tabor Academy, he helped publish the Tabor Log and originated a class in Journalism for the students in conjunction with the school newspaper.

Mr. Pangaro was an avid tennis player. He was one of the founders of the tennis program at Innis Arden CC in Old Greenwich, CT, serving as Chairman. While living in Marion, MA, he served both as President and as Treasurer of the Sippican Tennis Club. During their 15 years wintering in Tucson, AZ, he and Edie served as tennis instructors in the Tucson Community Tennis Program, a large group of professionals and volunteers who taught elementary school children who might not have had the opportunity to learn the sport.

Mr. Pangaro was a veteran of WW2, trained as a gunner in the U. S. Army Field Artillery. He was awarded the Purple Heart as a result of the Troop Transport he was aboard being torpedoed and sunk by a German U-Boat in the S. Atlantic War Zone. His ship was part of a large convoy transporting weapons, ammunition, fuel and troop reinforcements to N. Africa in support of the invasion of Italy.

He is survived by his four children: David L. of Sausalito, CA, Deidre P. (Brooks) Smith of Mattapoisett, MA, Dana G. (Judy) of Post Falls, ID and Diane (Dr. Paul) Lundquist, of Longmont, CO; seven grandsons, one great grandson, and one great-granddaughter.

His family sincerely thanks his many friends and recent caregivers, especially Cathi Jenkerson and Cheryl Nadeau.

His burial will take place in Marion, MA and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

To view Lawrence’s Book of Memories please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com [1] The Mayhew Funeral Homes & Meredith Bay Crematorium of Meredith and Plymouth, NH is assisting the family witharrangements.