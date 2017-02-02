Josephine “Jo” (Healy) Bruce of Mattapoisett, formerly of East Boston and Melrose, passed away on January 26, 2017 at the age of 93.

Loving wife of the late Edward F. (Frank) Bruce. Devoted mother of Kathleen Bruce of Atlanta, GA, Patricia and John Morris of Hanover, and the late Colleen Bruce. Cherished grandmother of Kate and Dan Joyce of Kingston, Stacey and Curt Diedrich of Hingham and Colleen Morris of Quincy. Great grandmother to John and Anna Joyce and Alex and Will Diedrich. Also survived by her sister Kathleen and Bob Garner of Lincoln, sister in law Mary and Albert Seghezzi of Quincy and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Jo worked at Raytheon Missile Systems Division in Bedford, MA for 30 years. Upon retiring, Jo became an accomplished quilter and joined the Shining Tides Quilt Guild and Plymouth County Cranberry Quilters. Jo was a celebrated cook, and enjoyed traveling, mystery novels, crossword puzzles, and walks around Point Connett in Mattapoisett. Jo may be best known for her unparalleled hospitality, opening her home to family and friends for many raucous holiday parties and gatherings.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, February 4 from 11-12 PM at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover, followed by a funeral home service at 12PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jo’s memory may be sent to the Friends of the Mattapoisett Council on Aging, Inc., P.O. Box 1116, Mattapoisett, MA 02739.