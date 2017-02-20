Joseph P. McCarthy, 97, of Annapolis, MD, formerly of Rochester, MA died Feb. 17, 2017 in Annapolis, MD. He was the husband of the late Marie R. (Florentine) McCarthy and the son of the late James W. and Catherine (Bagley) McCarthy.

He was born in New York, New York and lived in Rochester for many years before moving to Annapolis.

Mr. McCarthy worked as a Draftsman for Sperry Rand Company in Syosset, NY for 30 years before retiring.

He enjoyed his family, traveling and being the Shine Coordinator at the Rochester Senior Center. He was an avid reader and history buff.

He was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Rochester, and St. John Neumann Catholic Church in East Freetown.

Survivors include his daughter, Maureen Eschbacher of Annapolis, MD; his son, Joseph G. McCarthy of Medford, NY; a sister, Theresa Sclafani of CT; 3 grandchildren, Tiffany Burch, Linda McCarthy and Joseph McCarthy; 3 great granddaughters, Kaylynne McCarthy, Brynn Burch and Brielle Burch. He was the brother of the late Marie Braun.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2017 in St. Rose of Lima Church, 282 Vaughan Hill Rd., Rochester. Burial will follow in Rochester Center Cemetery, Rochester.

Arrangements are by the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy., Wareham. For directions and online guestbook, visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com.