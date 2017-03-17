John,”jack” Kilgour 75, of Marion died on St. Patrick’s Day at home. The day was most appropriate since Jack loved taking part in all things Irish, even though years later he learned his heritage was more Scottish and less Irish. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Maryann, his father John J Kilgour, his loving daughter Holly Rae Nadeau, two sisters, Denise Hubert and Noreen Lusco, two brothers Lawrence Kilgour and Thomas Till, his aunt Marie Molongoski, and 4 grandchildren.

Jack served the New Bedford Public Schools for 41 years, first as a teacher, then vice principal, principal, and finally as Director of Adult Education. He retired in 2000.

He was passionate about cooking and created Italian dishes with tips from friends and by watching cooking shows on TV. He developed a red pasta sauce that could rival anything that Martha Stewart could make.

He loved to golf and was a member of Fall River Country Club and Reservation Golf Club. He was a very competitive player and was proud of his sandtrap skills.

A martini was not a martini unless it was …”A Chopin martini, extra dry, ice cold,shaken, straight up, rocks on the side with 3 blue cheese stuffed olives.”

Jack had a wonderful voice and always had music in his heart. It was not unusual for him to break out in a song to entertain a group. Amazingly, he knew all the words to many old songs.

He loved traveling with his wife especially to Maine and Bermuda.

His family and friends would describe him as a sincere, passionate, man with strong convictions. If you wanted an honest opinion you would ask Jack.

He was deeply loved and will be missed by his siblings. He brought a tremendous amount of joy and laughter into their lives.

In accordance to his wishes, he will be cremated and his ashes will be mixed with his beloved cats , Scotch and Soda , and spread over his favorite places.

To give the family time to grieve privately, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Special thanks to Community Nurse Home Care of Fairhaven who thoroughly supported and anticipated the family’s every need.