John L. Engel, Jr., 72 of Mattapoisett died March 12, 2017 peacefully at home.

He was the husband of Janice R. (Turner) Engel.

Born in Acushnet, the son of the late John L. and Rose (Antoon) Engel, he lived in Acushnet before moving to Mattapoisertt 20 years ago.

Mr. Engel was a communicant of St. Francis Xavier Church.

He was formerly employed as a teacher with the New Bedford Public School System for many years until his retirement.

Mr. Engel was a member of the Reservation Golf Club. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and playing pool.

Survivors include his wife; 2 sons, John L. Engel, III and Peter Engel and his wife Sherri, all of Acushnet; a daughter, Kate Marmelo and her husband Daniel of Mattapoisett; 2 sisters, Cheryl Zimon of Duxbury and Janice Silvani of Acushnet; 6 grandchildren, John, Isabelle and Emelia Marmelo and Amber, Zachary and Turner Engel; and several nieces and nephews.

His Funeral will be held on Friday at 9:15 AM from the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett, followed by his Funeral Mass at St. Francis Xavier Church at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 4-8 PM. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.