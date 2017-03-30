Joann Totten, 51, of Walpole, MA passed away peacefully on March 25, at her home surrounded by her family following a courageous battle with cancer. Joann was the beloved husband of Glenn Totten and devoted mother to daughters Mei and Lia Totten. Joann is survived by her parents Bruce and Linda Klappholz of Mattapoisett, MA, her brother Douglas Klappholz, his wife Catherine and their children Jakub and Chloe of Vancouver, WA and her mother-in-law Patricia Peterson of Dennisport, MA and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Born in Far Rockaway, NY, Joann graduated from Maloney High School (Meriden CT) 1983 and Eastern Connecticut State University (Windham, CT) 1987. She began her career as a Radiation Therapist at Brigham and Women’s Dana Farber Cancer Institute, a field she entered to honor the memory of her grandmother. Joann was dedicated and passionate about her profession and would spend the next 18 years caring for others. She took tremendous pride in the care of her patients and was honored to work with a dedicated team of professionals that shared her passion for giving. Ironically, it would be these same professionals who would come to her aid to help her face her own battle against this disease.

Joann will always be remembered for her courage and dignity, the inspiration she portrayed, and her appreciation for all the caring people who made her journey home a lesson in love and humanity. We will miss her beautiful smile and that special something that she shared with those who knew her.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Friday March 30th at Blessed Sacrament Church, Walpole. Interment at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the “Totten Strong Fund” to help with future educational expenses for her daughter’s Mei and Lia. Checks can be made payable to Totten Strong Fund and sent to Rockland Federal Credit Union, 564 Main Street Walpole, MA 02081. For guestbook please visit: thomasfuneralhomes.com.