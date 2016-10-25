Janice Teachman passed away on October 21, 2016 in Chapel Hill NC. She was born on August 6, 1922 in New Bedford MA to Earle D. and Marjorie H. Wilson. She lived most of her early life In Mattapoisett, but later lived in Dublin NH, Marblehead MA, and St. Augustine FL prior to moving to Chapel Hill in 2005 to be near family. She received an Associates degree in Occupational Therapy from Beverly Community College and worked with special needs children in a variety of settings until her retirement in 1990. She is survived by her son Bob (Maureen) and grandson Rob of So. Windsor CT, her daughter Johanna (Christopher) of Chapel Hill NC, her brother John of Cape Coral FL, and her nephew Jay (Roz) of Pittsburgh PA. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Cremation Society of the Carolinas.