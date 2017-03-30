James Francis Carr, 86, of Marion, Massachusetts and Lakeland, Florida passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 22, 2017. He was the husband of Yucel O. Carr and the son of the late James J. and Yvonne (Bergeron) Carr. He was born in Dorchester, Massachusetts and grew up in Springfield. After serving as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, Jim attended Boston University where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Communication and Journalism. After graduating from Boston University, he moved to Portsmouth, New Hampshire where he met Yucel. They married in 1958. While in Portsmouth, he worked as a DJ for a local radio station before landing a job at the Portsmouth Herald. In 1965 they moved to Marion, Massachusetts. He was employed by the New Bedford Standard-Times as a writer and editor for many years until his retirement. He was a communicant of St. Rita’s Church and received the Marian Medal: Celebrating Our Humble Servants for his service to the church. He loved the theater and was active in the Portsmouth Players Theater group and the Marion Art Center. He was an avid Boston sports fan and golfer. He coached and umpired youth baseball for several years.

He and his wife enjoyed cruising and traveled to many exotic places.

Survivors include his wife Yucel; three children, Karen DellaCioppa and her husband James of Mattapoisett, Laurie Green and her husband Timothy of Middleboro, and James Carr and his wife Jean of Tewksbury; a sister. Kathryn D’Amato and her husband Neil of Virginia; six grandchildren, Jennifer Ripley, Timothy Green, Andrew Green, Brian Green, Jeffrey Carr, and Emily DellaCioppa; and several nieces and nephews.

His Funeral was held on Monday April 3, 2017 from the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett, followed by his Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church, Mattapoisett. Burial was in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting hours were held on Sunday April 2. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Cornerstone Hospice Foundation, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, FL 32778 (donate@cshospice.org) or the Alzheimer’s Association, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472 (alz.org). For guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.