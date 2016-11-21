Irene E. (Burgess) Tiernan, 92, of Mattapoisett died Sunday November 20, 2016 at Brandon Woods of New Bedford. She was the wife of the late Andrew J. Tiernan, Jr.

Born in New Bedford, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Rogers) Burgess, she lived in New Bedford before moving to Mattapoisett many years ago. She was a graduate of New Bedford High School.

She was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Church.

Mrs. Tiernan was formerly employed as a telephone operator for AT&T Telephone for 27 years until her retirement.

She was a member of the Southern Mass. Telephone Pioneers.

Her family would like to thank the staff of Brandon Woods of New Bedford for the excellent care given to Irene during her stay.

Survivors include two children, Carol L. White of Mattapoisett and Paul G. Tiernan and his wife Donna of New Bedford; three grandchildren, Christopher G. White, Erin Ptaszenski and her husband Steven, and Karin Tiernan and her companion Luke Glicksman; three great-grandchildren, Andrew, Ryan, and Leah; and nieces and nephews.

She was the grandmother of the late Colleen and Andrew Tiernan, mother-in-law of the late Kathleen Tiernan, and sister of the late Evelyn Burgess, Lucille Butts, Lorraine Smith, and Joseph Burgess.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday Nov. 26, 2016 at 10 AM at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will follow in St. Anthony’s Cemetery. Visiting hours are omitted. Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.