Harald Thuestad, 90, of Mattapoisett died October 28, 2016 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital.

He was the husband of the late Joan (Garlington) Thuestad.

Born in Kopervik, Norway, the son of the late Hans K. and Laura (Gronnestad) Thuestad, he lived in New Bedford before moving to Mattapoisett in 1969.

Mr. Thuestad was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Fairhaven.

He was formerly employed as a commercial fisherman on several vessels of the New Bedford fleet.

Mr. Thuestad enjoyed wood working.

Survivors include his 2 daughters, Heather Thuestad of Mattapoisett and Heidi Reynolds and her husband Ken of Fairfax Station, VA; a daughter-in-law, Sharon Thuestad of Mattapoisett; a brother, Sigurd Thuestad of Norway; 5 grandchildren, Hans Lomeland, Nicole Thuestad, Jakob Thuestad, Izak Thuestad and Kirsten Thuestad; 2 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was the father of the late Kenneth Thuestad, the grandfather of the late Tara DeSouza and the brother of the late Bertha Simonsen, Andreas Thuestad, Ann Marie Wikshaland, Liv Osmundsen and Jakob Thuestad.

His Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 10 AM in Trinity Lutheran Church, 16 Temple Place, Fairhaven. Burial will follow in Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6) Mattapoisett. Visiting hours are omitted. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.