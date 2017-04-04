Grace M. (Jupin) McGee, 94 of Mattapoisett died April 2, 2017 at Sippican Health Care Center.

She was the wife of the late Thomas A. McGee.

Born in New Bedford, the daughter of the late Michael and Barbara (Basick) Jupin, she lived in New Bedford before moving to Mattapoisett in 1990.

Survivors include her son, Douglas McGee and his wife Nancy of Fairhaven; a daughter-in-law, Joanne McGee of Hyannis; 2 grandchildren, Ryan McGee and his wife Nancy and Kevin McGee; and 2 great-grandchildren.

She was the mother of the late Patrick McGee.

Her private Funeral Service was held Thursday, April 6th in the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6) Mattapoisett followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.