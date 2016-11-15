Gladys E. (Harrison) Haskell, 97, of Fairhaven died November 12, 2016 peacefully at The Oaks Nursing Home.

She was the wife of the late James S. Haskell.

Born in New Bedford, the daughter of the late Edward and Frances (Oaks) Harrison, she was raised in Matttapoisett and lived in Fairhaven for several years.

She was formerly employed as a hairdresser with her daughter Carol at Carol’s Beauty Salon in Fairhaven until her retirement.

Gladys was a member of the Mattapoisett Grange and was awarded a prize for her flowers.

She enjoyed nature and the water. In her youth, she enjoyed horseback riding on Pico Beach and dancing at the Grange.

Her family would like to give a special thank you to Rachel, her CNA, for always making her look beautiful, the staff on Pinewood Unit at The Oaks Home for the kind and compassionate care shown to Gladys on her journey through dementia and Beacon Hospice.

Survivors include her daughter, Carol Zaslona of Fairhaven; a brother, Joseph Harrison and his wife Edna of Mattapoisett; and several nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Nancy Gross, James Harrison and Herbert Harrison.

Her Memorial Service will be held on Friday at 11 AM in the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6) Mattapoisett. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Activities Fund at The Oaks Nursing Home, 4525 Acushnet Ave., New Bedford, MA 02745. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.