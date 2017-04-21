Giselle D. Bessette-Wiswell, 62 0f Mattapoisett died April 20, 2017 peacefully at home surrounded by her family.

She was the wife of Philip M. Wiswell.

Born in New Bedford, the daughter of the late Roland P. and Dorothy E. (Borges) Bessette, she lived in Mattapoisett all of her life.

Giselle was formerly employed as a paper carrier with the Standard-Times and Boston Globe in Mattapoisett for many years.

She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and attending the sporting events, plays and musicals of her grandchildren. Giselle also enjoyed music and the company of her dogs, Bear, Bailey and Midgey.

Survivors include her husband; a son, Aaron Hussey and his wife Aimee-Beth of New Bedford; 2 daughters, Brianne Lienkamp and her husband Christian of Mattapoisett and Kyla Hussey and her fiancé Darrell Charron of Mattapoisett; 2 sisters, Jo-Anne Bessette of Northampton and Carole Hedrick of Chelmsford; 6 grandchildren, Cassandra, Keelin, Trystan, Aiden, Eric and Austin; and many nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Kevin Bessette and Jacqueline Bessette.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, April 29th at 10 AM in St. Anthony’s Church in Mattapoisett. Burial will follow in St. Anthony’s Cemetery. Visiting hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Southcoast VNA Hospice and Palliative Care, 200 Mill Rd., Fairhaven, MA 02719. For online guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.