Gerald W. Buckley, 90, of New Bedford passed away Tuesday December 20, 2016 at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Cecelia Alice (Oliveira) Buckley; they had been married for 52 years.

Born in Lynn, the son of the late Walter and Amy Blanche (Vaillancourt) Buckley, he lived in Rochester, Acton, and Maynard, before moving to New Bedford 10 years ago.

Mr. Buckley had been the proprietor of New Bedford Tire Company for many years. He and his wife also owned and operated the Rochester General Store, Alice’s Country Kitchen, and The Stable.

During World War II, he served in the U.S. Navy in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater.

He attended Brown University.

Survivors include his wife; six children, Anita, Diane, Christopher, Cynthia, Scott, and Gerald; four stepchildren, Alan, Diane, Gail, and Susan; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

His Funeral will be held on Friday Dec. 23, 2016 at 10 AM from the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park St., New Bedford, followed by his Funeral Mass at St. Lawrence Church at 11 AM. Burial with military honors will be in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting hours will be on Thursday Dec. 22, 2016 from 4-8 PM. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.