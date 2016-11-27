Gerald J. White, 68, of Taunton, formerly of Mattapoisett and Dartmouth, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday November 23, 2016.

Born in New Bedford, the son of the late George S. and Frances A. (Handspicker) White, he had lived in Mattapoisett for many years before moving to Dartmouth in 1995 and to Taunton in 2012.

Gerry was formerly employed as an assembler for Harbor Services.

He was an avid Elvis Presley and Beatles fan.

Survivors include a brother, G. Daniel White and his wife Holly of Mattapoisett; a sister, Ruth E. White of Mattapoisett; three nieces, Ashley Sweatland, Samantha White, and Danielle Miller, a great-nephew, Daniel Sweatland; a cousin, Frank S. White III, and his Southeastern Residential Services family.

A visitation will be held on Friday December 2, 2016 from 1:30-2:30 PM at the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett, with burial services following at St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Mattapoisett at 3 PM. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.