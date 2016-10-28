Gail Ann (Liberty) Woodberry, age 71 years, wife of Peter P. Woodberry died Saturday, October 1, 2016 at Lahey Hospital in Burlington after a brief illness.

She was born in New Bedford and raised in Mattapoisett to the late George and Louise (Lawrence) Liberty.

Gail worked as a LPN for many years. She enjoyed football, but especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Surviving her in addition to her husband, Peter with whom they shared over 47 years of marriage is a son, Peter Woodberry of Rowley; a daughter, Pamela Woodberry and her husband, Justin of Beverly; two sisters, Patricia Kimball and her husband, Eric of Plymouth and Shirley Clark and her husband, John of Mattapoisett; three grandchildren, Lindsey and Zachery Woodberry and Nina Damato. She was predeceased by a brother, George Liberty.

As requested by the family Funeral Services will be held privately.

As requested by the family Funeral Services will be held privately.