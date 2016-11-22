Frances R. Mazerolle, 90, of New Bedford died November 21, 2016 at The Oaks Nursing Home.

Born and raised in Marion, the daughter of the late Charles E. and Alice M. (Arnold) Robinson, she lived in New Bedford for the past 31 years.

She was a member of the Credit Women’s Business Club, a founding member of the Keith Junior High School PTA and was active with PTA fundraising by putting on shows.

Survivors include a son, George Haymaker and his wife Marie of Mattapoisett; a daughter, Donna Haymaker-Snyder of San Antonio, TX; 5 grandchildren, William Haymaker, Jeffrey Haymaker, Kirk Haymaker, Cheryl Stocker and Jay Snyder; 6 great-grandchildren.

She was the sister of the late Alice Costa.

Private arrangements are with the Saunders-Dwyer Home For Funerals, 495 Park St. New Bedford.