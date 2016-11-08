Flora G. (Sylvia) Senna, 91, of Mattapoisett died Monday November 7, 2016 at Sippican Healthcare Center. She was the wife of the late Gabriel B. Senna.

Born in New Bedford, the daughter of the late Antone and Emilia (Leitao) Sylvia, she lived in Mattapoisett for over 50 years. She was a graduate of New Bedford High School.

She was a communicant of St. Anthony’s Parish, where she participated in many parish activities and served as a Eucharistic minister.

Mrs. Senna was employed as a bus matron in Mattapoisett for many years until her retirement.

She loved taking care of her home and other people, always greeting visitors with a warm welcome. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends. She was a “Mom” to many.

Survivors include her daughter, Joyce E. Messier and her husband Neal of Attleboro; two granddaughters, Catherine Jane and Katelyn Paula Messier; the Emmet Family, whom she considered as a part of her family; and many Godchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Isabel Almeida, Bill, Ernie, Archie, and Tony Sylvia.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will follow in St. Anthony’s Cemetery. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.