Evelyn (Braga) Duff, 72, entered into eternal peace surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital after a long illness.

She was the wife of John R. “Jack” Duff, Jr. with whom she shared 47 years of marriage.

Evelyn was born on May 27, 1944 in Fairhaven, daughter of the late Joseph and Georgianna (Mello) Braga, she lived in Fairhaven before moving to Mattapoisett in 1986.

She was formerly employed at Lockheed Martin (previously Sippican) for many years until her retirement.

She was an awarded quilter, enjoyed shopping and watching cooking shows. Evelyn was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. She was a loving wife, mother, nana, sister and friend.

She is survived by her husband; 3 daughters, Kimberly Riley and her husband Christopher of Rochester, Keri Duff of Marion and Shelley Butler and her husband Christopher of Mattapoisett; a son, John R. Duff, III and his wife Karen of Somerset; her loving grandchildren, Braydon Duff, Aja Duff, Harrison Riley, Mackenzie Riley, Jack Butler, Drew Butler, Marissa Duff and Riley Duff; her sister, Janice Kummer and her husband Karl; her sisters-in-law, Maureen Best and her husband Robert and Beatrice Braga; and several nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Dennis Braga.

Funeral from the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6), Mattapoisett Wednesday at 9 AM. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church, Mattapoisett at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visiting hours Tuesday from 4-8 PM.