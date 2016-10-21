Eunice N. (Viera) Parsons, 88, of Mattapoisett died October 19, 2016 at Tobey Hospital after a brief illness.

She was the wife of the late Ralph H. Parsons.

Born in New Bedford, the daughter of the late Manuel and Estelle (Sisson) Viera, she lived in New Bedford before moving to Mattapoisett 14 years ago.

Mrs. Parsons was active in the family seafood business for many years, Captain Frank’s Seafood Market/Acushnet Fish, Inc. She was still currently working in the business at the time of her death.

She enjoyed shopping and Scrabble.

Survivors include her three sons, David H. Parsons and his wife Jane of Marion, Paul H. Parsons and his wife Robin of Westport, and Warren H. Parsons of Mattapoisett; four grandsons, Warren, Jerahmy, Christopher, and Cory Parsons; and nieces and nephews.

She was the mother of the late Ralph H. Parsons, Jr., the grandmother of the late Aaron Parsons and the sister of the late Joseph Viera and Dorothy Owens.

Her Funeral will be held on Monday at 8 AM from the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6) Mattapoisett, followed by her Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 9 AM. Private family burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Provincetown. Visiting hours will be on Sunday from 1-5 PM. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.