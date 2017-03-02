Elizabeth L. East, 61, of Mattapoisett died February 24, 2017. She passed on peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, surrounded by her adoring family.

She was the pride and joy of her husband, Douglas A. Williams, D.V.M.

Born and raised in Natick, MA, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Francis A. and Ellen C. (Gavin) East. The home of her spirit was Point Connett, Mattapoisett, where the family spent their summer months barefoot and on sailboats. After a series of odd rentals and a cross-country trip in a red panel truck, Betsy and Doug started their family in Norway, ME before moving back to Point Connett to be closer to family, and the sea.

Survivors include her husband; 2 daughters, Lindsay Williams and her companion Tom Paiva of New Bedford, and Hannah Williams Asci and her husband Peter of Mattapoisett; 3 sisters, Lindy East-Boyd, Deborah Keir, and Marilyn East, all of Marion; her mother-in-law, Alice Hunt Williams of Mattapoisett; her father-in-law, Roger Dwight Williams of Barrington, NH; many nieces and nephews; and her mostly companion Ella, a bullmastiff of great heart. She is preceded by her brother, the late Frank East; her best friend Stevie; many good dogs, and a pair of gruff cats.

Elizabeth would like for us all to remember her fondly, support honest journalism, and get right back into the business of living, loving, and being good to each other. After all, as she always said, there’s nothin’ wrong with dying.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Friends of Mattapoisett Library at P. O. Box 1146, Mattapoisett, MA 02739, or to the ACLU c/o the Gift Processing Department, 125 Broad Street, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10004, or Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc., P.O. Box 97166 Washington, DC 20090-7166. Private arrangements are with the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.