Eleita Swallender Babbitt, 92 of Marion, died peacefully on April 27, 2017 at Autumn Glen in Dartmouth. She was the wife of the late James Babbitt.

Born in Minneapolis MN, she was the daughter of Carl Gustav Swallender and Hulda Wilamena Innfelt. She was the youngest of seven children. After graduation, she moved with her family to San Diego CA where she met her husband who was serving in the Marines during WWII.

After their marriage, they returned to the east coast where they took up residence in Marion. For several years, Eleita was a stay at home mom raising their three children. In the 1960’s she was employed as a bookkeeper for Coburn Brothers Clothiers in Wareham. After they closed, she worked for the Goodhue Company.

She was an accomplished bridge player, belonging to several groups. As a member of the First Congregational Church in Marion she gave generously. She was an avid gardener and hobbyist, making elegant pinecone wreaths. One large wreath decorated the church until recently. Eleita also was a member of the Sippican Women’s Club and served as their treasurer for many years. She enjoyed playing tennis and golf with family and friends. She loved to travel, going to Europe several times.

Eleita is survived by her three children, Karilon Grainger and her husband, Geoffrey, James Babbitt, Jr. and his wife, Jane and Janice Daggett and her fiancé, Michael. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Kimberly Powers and her husband, Todd of Concord, CA and James Bolte and his fiancé, Jenni Lee of Chico, CA; and three great grandchildren, Reece, Wyatt and Cassidy.

Through all her activities over the years, she made many friends who will miss her sense of humor and fun.

A memorial service will be held at The First Congregational Church, 28 Main St., Marion on Sat., June 3, 2017 at 11 am. A private family interment will precede the service.

