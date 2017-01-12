Edward R. Nick, 81, of Marion died January 9, 2017 at Tobey Hospital after a brief illness.

He was the husband of Barbara (Detmer) Nick, with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.

Born in Bridgeport, CT, the son of the late Louis J. and Jeanne (Beaudin) Nick, he lived in Connecticut before retiring to Marion 13 years ago.

Mr. Nick enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, clamming and fishing. He was an avid hockey fan and loved the game of golf. He enjoyed cooking grand meals to share with family and friends. His biggest passion in life was enjoying time with family and friends and helping people in any way he could.

Mr. Nick served in the U.S. Navy.

Survivors include his wife; a son, Kevin Nick and his wife Kelly of Tolland, CT; a daughter, Kimberly Owens and her husband Patrick of Carlsbad, CA; 5 grandchildren, Cameron, Caleb, Hayden, Brennan and Ailish.

He was the father of the late Douglas Nick.

Private arrangements are with the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.