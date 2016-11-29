Donald K. Marvin, 95, of Mattapoisett died November 27, 2016 at Alden Court Nursing Home

after a brief illness. He was the husband of Elsie Lee (McCarthy) Marvin.

Born in Mount Vernon, NY, the son of the late Charles R. and Mary M. (Fletcher) Marvin, he lived in Mattapoisett most of his life. Mr. Marvin received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Tufts University and a Master of Arts degree from Columbia University.

Mr. Marvin was formerly employed as a teacher at Fairhaven High School and Dartmouth High School and retired from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

He enjoyed sailing and gardening and was known for hybridizing daylilies. A garden was named in his honor at Heritage Museums and Gardens in Sandwich, MA.

Mr. Marvin served in the U.S. Army during World War II.

Survivors include his wife; 2 sons, Thomas Marvin and his wife Marta of Indianapolis, IN and John Marvin and his wife Emilie of Chuluota, FL; 6 grandchildren, James, Steven, Tess, Elizabeth, David and Andrea; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was the brother of the late Nathan Marvin and Rev. Ellison Marvin.

His Graveside Service will be held on Saturday December 3 at 10 AM in Cushing Cemetery, Acushnet Road, Mattapoisett. Visiting hours are omitted. A reception following the service will be held at The Bay Club, 63 County Road (Rt. 6), Mattapoisett. Arrangements are with the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6), Mattapoisett. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.