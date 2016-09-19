Diane (Belliveau) Rego, 75, of New Bedford passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, September 14, 2016 in St. Luke’s Hospital. She was the wife of Manuel B. Rego, Jr.

Born in Acushnet, a daughter of the late Joseph Raymond and Irene (Ferreira) Belliveau she was a lifelong area resident and a communicant of the former St. Kilian Church where she was very involved with the church community and in 1999 was presented with a Marian Medal.

Mrs. Rego worked in the office at Titleist for many years. She was frequently seen at the Rochester Senior Center. Diane also enjoyed the Elks, BINGO and going to Foxwoods. She was an avid Red Sox and Patriot’s fan. Her family and her beloved dog, Buddy, were the most cherished part of her life.

She is survived by her siblings, Phillip Belliveau and his wife Cheryl of E. Freetown, Paul Belliveau and his wife Arlene of Rochester, Peter Bellieau and his wife Cissy of IL, and Patricia Young of Acushnet; nieces and nephews, Kimberly Pacheco of Rochester, Nathan Belliveau of Freetown, Aimee Belliveau of Fairhaven, Nicole Young and Jessica Young of New Bedford and Jason Belliveau of IA; and a godchild, Rosemary. She was the sister of the late John and Andrew Belliveau.

Her funeral will be Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 9 am from the ROCK FUNERAL HOME, 1285 Ashley Blvd., New Bedford followed by a funeral mass at 10 am in St. Mary’s Church, 783 Dartmouth St., Dartmouth. Burial will follow in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visitation will be Monday 4-8 pm. www.rock-funeralhome.com for online tribute/directions.