Delia M. “Ma Caton” (Amaral) Caton, 87, of Mattapoisett, passed away Friday, December 23, 2016, at St. Luke’s Hospital, in New Bedford, after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Manuel Caton, Jr.

Born in New Bedford, daughter of the late Ernest and Georgianna (Sylvia) Amaral, she lived most of her life in Mattapoisett. Delia had worked for 15 years at Wendy’s, in Fairhaven, until her retirement. Prior to that she had worked for Coastline Elderly Services and at Dunkin Donuts. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

She is survived by a daughter, Sylvia A. Rowell and her husband Donald, Jr. of New Bedford; seven sons, Ernest Caton and his wife Patricia of Mattapoisett, Michael, Steven, Manuel, Jeffrey and Joseph Caton and his wife Lynda all of Mattapoisett and William Caton of Fairhaven; a brother, Ernest Amaral, Jr. of New Bedford; two sisters, Margaret Barboza of New Bedford and Diana Nunes of Acushnet; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, December 28, 2016 in River-Side Cemetery, Fairhaven.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family to help fund funeral expenses.