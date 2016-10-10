Dale E. Fearing, 63, of Fall River passed away Tuesday October 4, at the McCarthy Care Center. Dale was born in Wareham the son of John F. and Lucy W. (Maxim) Fearing of Mattapoisett. He attended Old Rochester Regional High School and graduated from the University of Rhode Island. Dale was a licensed pharmacist and worked for many years in Somerset. He was an avid URI basketball fan, a voracious

thriller reader, and an enthusiastic music collector.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his children Erik Fearing of Medford and Amy Cutting & husband Sean of W. Warwick, RI. Dale was the grandfather of Tynan, Clare, and Fiona Cutting and the brother of Doris Bohuslavicky of Oklahoma and Harlene Simpson of Houston. He is also survived by many loving relatives and friends.

A memorial will be held on Friday October 14 from 5:00 to 7:00 at the American Legion Hall, 777 Main St. Wareham, MA.