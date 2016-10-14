Coyt C. Tillman, Jr. of Vero Beach, FL and Marion, MA passed away suddenly on October 10, 2016. He was born in Shelby, NC in 1940 to the late Mozelle C. Tillman and the late Coyt C. Tillman, Sr. He is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Susan Canaday Tillman and his wonderful daughters, Elizabeth Ann Tillman, MD of Farmington, CT and Charlotte Tillman DeYesso of Brookline, MA. He is also survived by his son-in-law Paul DeYesso, sister-in-law Jane Caffry Hawn, brother-in-law Richard P. Canaday, and six nieces and nephews. Coyt graduated from Pine Crest School in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He went on to earn a Bachelors, Masters, and PhD from M.I.T. Subsequently he worked in research at the IBM Cambridge Scientific Center. After retiring from IBM he had more time to devote to investment management of a family corporation and to pursue his passion—sailing. After traversing the Intracoastal Waterway to Key West and back to Marion, he and Sue decided that the finest sailing anywhere on the East Coast was in New England. For almost 20 years they spent every August in Maine on their boat. Their favorite destination was Northeast Harbor in Acadia National Park. Throughout their long life together (they met at 18), they shared a love of classical music. Budding engineer that he was, he built his family’s first hi-fi system when he was in the 7th grade. Before moving to Marion he was a 30 year resident of Wellesley, MA. Here he was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills and the Wellesley Country Club. In Marion he was a long-time member of the Beverly Yacht Club and served on cruising committees and eventually joined the Council as Cruise Chairman. In Vero Beach he was a member of the Moorings Yacht and Country Club and worked in many capacities on the board of the West Passage Condominium Association. He will be remembered by all for his dry wit and delightful sense of humor as well as his devotion to his family. The date for a celebration of his life will be determined at a later time. A private interment service will be held at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Wellesley. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Pine Crest School, 1501 NE 62nd Street, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33334 or the American Heart Association would be greatly appreciated by the family. Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Mattapoisett.