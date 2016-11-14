Claire K. (Kern) Murphy, 89, of Marion, MA, died peacefully after a long illness Thursday, November 10, 2016.

She was born in Dedham, MA, daughter of the late Ferdinand E. and Ellen M. (Zilliox) Kern.

She graduated from Girls’ Latin School in Boston, MA. As a young woman, Claire worked at the Bank of Boston. Claire married and raised her family in Millis, MA, while working at the Millis Housing for the Elderly and the Assessor’s Office for many years. In 1984, Claire and her family moved to Marion, MA.

Claire was an avid sports fan who loved to spend time with her family, bowl, knit, read and be near the ocean- particularly in Scituate and Marion.

Beloved wife of the late Daniel L. “Deac” Murphy. Sister of the late Harold G. Kern, Madelyn K. Blatz, Marion K. Curtin, Eleanor K. Hunt, Joseph F. Kern, and Dorothea K. Shaughnessy.

Proud mother of three children. She is survived by two daughters, Ellen-Marie Murphy Stuessy of Westminster, MA and Luanne Murphy Culbert of Long Valley, NJ; a son, Daniel K. Murphy of Dover, MA; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Her Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15th at 11AM at St. Rita’s Church, Front Street, Marion, MA. Visiting hours will be Monday, Nov. 14th from 6-8PM at the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd., Mattapoisett, MA. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.