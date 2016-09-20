Claire Constance (Dubois) Desroches, 94, of New Bedford died September 19, 2016 at St. Luke’s Hospital after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her family.

She was the wife of the late Normand R. Desroches.

The daughter of the late Joseph and Rosealba (Jolly) Dubois, she was born in New Bedford and lived there all her life.

She graduated from the commercial course at New Bedford High School in 1940. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years and later was employed by the Division of Employment Security until her retirement.

A devout Catholic, Mrs. Desroches was a communicant of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish at St. James Church and looked forward to receiving Holy Communion in her home on Sundays.

Memere, as she was so often referred to, loved to sing and was a member of the St. Anne’s Church choir and the Stetsonaires. Always one to look on the bright side, she had a song for everything and would add her own special touch to a tune when she didn’t know the words. She loved instant tickets, doing word searches and the Jumble puzzle, and feeding the birds. Her two favorite shows were Wheel of Fortune and Dancing with the Stars, and she loved to watch Tom Brady play for the Patriots. The most important thing to her was her family.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Diane Claire Freitas of East Falmouth and Donna Desroches Brasseur of New Bedford; a son, David Desroches of Mattapoisett; 4 grandchildren, Dina and Derek Brasseur of New Bedford and Michael and Elizabeth Freitas of East Falmouth; a great-granddaughter, Brianna Roderick; extended family Kira, Paul and Anna; and several nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Octave Masse, Dora Masse and Joseph Masse.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Her Funeral will be held on Friday, September 23rd at 8:45 AM from the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6) Mattapoisett, followed by her Funeral Mass at St. James Church at 10 AM. Visiting hours will be on Thursday, September 22nd from 4-8 PM. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.