Charles H. Collins, age 85, of Fairhaven, formerly of New Bedford, passed away, Monday, April 10, 2017 in the Sippican Health Center in Marion. He was the husband of Alice L. (Jones) Collins to whom he had been married for 67 years.

Born in New Bedford, the son of the late John S. and Marjorie (Knowles) Collins, he spent most of his life residing in Fairhaven, where he was a 1949 graduate of Fairhaven High School. Mr. Collins was employed as an Inspector in the golf ball division at Titleist in Fairhaven for many years. He was an avid reader and Patriots fan, and he enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Collins’s family would like to thank the staff at Sippican Healthcare, for the compassion they have showed Charles over the past few years.

Surviving in addition to his wife, are six children, David E. Collins and his wife Cathy of Jeffersonton, VA, Deborah Lima-Gonsalves of New Bedford, Steven D. Collins and his late wife Alda of Winooski, VT, Thomas H. Collins and his wife Marianne of Blackstone, VA, Betsy Botelho and her husband Eugene of New Bedford and Barbara Chambers and her husband Brent of Chandler, AZ; a sister Karin Roscow of Brockton; 18 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

His Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 12pm in the Rock Funeral Home 1285 Ashley Blvd., New Bedford. Visiting hours will be Wednesday from 9am to 12pm in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Beech Grove Cemetery in Westport. For online registration or directions please visit: www.rock-funeralhome.com