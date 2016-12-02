Catherine Foye Hassey, 76, of Mattapoisett died at home on Sunday November 27, 2016. She was the daughter of the late Thomas F. Foye and Anna K. [Manley] Foye.

Catherine attended Holy Family High School, received a Bachelor’s of Arts degree in history from Salve Regina College, and a Master’s Degree from Boston College. She taught history and psychology at New Bedford High School where she was an active member of the Curriculum Club.

Catherine had a great love of learning and education, taking joy in passing on to her students her vast knowledge. She was an avid reader and traveler, often attracting friends to join in these endeavors. One of her favorite trips was to County Mayo where she was able to visit relatives and enjoy the beauty of her Irish heritage.

In retirement she volunteered as a docent at the New Bedford Whaling Museum.

Catherine is survived by many cousins and friends, who will each miss her. Her cousin Donny MacMullen was her constant caretaker and companion in during her last year and provided her much comfort throughout those difficult days.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday December 6, 2016 at 9 AM at St. Anthony’s Church in Mattapoisett. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Bedford, where her parents are laid to rest. Visiting hours are omitted. In Catherine’s memory, please donate to the General Scholarship Fund at New Bedford High School or to the New Bedford Whaling Museum. Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.