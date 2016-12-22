Catherine F. “Kay” (Hardiman) Lowney, 94, of Mattapoisett died December 20, 2016 at Sippican Health Care Center after a long illness.

She was the wife of the late John T. Lowney.

Born in Cambridge, MA, the daughter of the late Thomas and Lillian (Newcomb) Hardiman, she was raised in Dorchester and lived in Marion for many years before moving to Mattapoisett 12 years ago.

She was formerly employed as office manager at the Marion Town Hall until her retirement. She previously was employed by New England Telephone where she met the love of her life.

Kay enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and many friends she met along the way.

Her family would like to thank the staff at Sippican Health Care Center for the compassionate care that Kay received from them.

Survivors include 2 sons, Mark P. Lowney and his wife Cheryl of Mattapoisett and Dr. John T. Lowney, Jr. of Croton-on-Hudson, NY; 3 daughters, Katherine McMahon Daniels and her husband Peter of Norton, MA, Susan E. Cain and her husband Vaughn Neville of Hornby Island, BC and Deborah Suzan and her husband F. Mitchell Suzan, Jr. of Mattapoisett; 7 grandchildren, Charo Neville, Erika Suzan Osetkowski, Carly Suzan DuBeau, F. Mitchell Suzan, III, Lauren Massalas, M. Phillip Lowney, Jr. and Jasmine Cross Lowney; and 4 great-grandchildren.

She was the great-grandmother of the late Connor John Osetkowski.

Funeral from the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6), Mattapoisett, Thursday January 5, 2017 at 9 AM. Funeral Mass at St. Rita’s Church, Marion at 10 AM. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visiting hours Wednesday January 4, 2017 from 5-8 PM. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.