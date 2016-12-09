Betty L. (Parker) Silva, 85, of Marion died December 9, 2016 at Royal Cape Cod Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Berkley, MA, the daughter of the late George and Beatrice (Haskell) Parker, she lived in Marion most of her life.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Marion.

Survivors include 3 sons, Skip Silva of Mattapoisett and Brad Silva and Matt Silva, both of Marion; 2 daughters, Terry Bennett of New Bedford and Debbie Zine of Wareham; a sister, Beverly Wilson of Wareham; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was the mother of the late Timothy Silva, Robert Cathcart and Brian Silva and the grandmother of the late Richard Travers and the sister of the late Richard Parker, Frances Butterfield and Carol Chase.

Her visiting hours will be held on Monday from 4-8 PM in the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt. 6) Mattapoisett. For on-line guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.