Bernadette D. (Donoghue) Weber, 93, of Marion, formerly of Westwood, died Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Sippican Health Care Center in Marion. She was the beloved wife of Ernest W. Weber.

Born in East Boston, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary (Stewart) Donoghue. Mrs. Weber worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for Western Electric Co. Mrs. Weber also worked as bookkeeper for the New England Patriots during the time when Billy Sullivan owned the team.

Survivors include her husband Ernest; her son, William E. Weber and his wife Susanne of Marion and Long Boat Key, FL; her daughter, Jean Connelly and her husband Michael of Weymouth; her grandchildren, William Weber, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth of Walpole, Cheryl Ann Redmond and her husband Scott of Richmond, VA, Michael R. Weber and his wife Kristen of Medfield, Kathleen Connelly of Weymouth and Ryan Connelly and his wife Kelly of South Boston. Also surviving are 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 16, 2017 at St. Rita’s Church, Front St., Marion at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Marion. Visiting hours will be Sunday from 2 – 5 PM at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Highway (Rt. 28), Wareham.

Donations in her memory may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA 02472.