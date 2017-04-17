Barbara M. (Harriman) Kirkland, 72, passed away on April 13, 2017 at St. Luke’s Hospital after a brief illness. She was the wife of Robert K. Kirkland, with whom she shared 34 wonderful and memorable years of marriage. She was the daughter of the late Nelson F. Harriman, Jr. and Margaret A. (MacDonald) Harriman. Barbara was predeceased by her sister Joyce and brother Frank.

Barbara was born in New Bedford, MA and raised in Mattapoisett, a town that she and her husband loved very much and where she spent her entire life, with the exception of a short work period in CT.

Barbara got a teaching degree in Health and Physical Education from Bridgewater State College. Upon graduation, she worked for a short period as a PE instructor at Bennet Junior High in Manchester, CT. When she returned to Mattapoisett she continued her education at BSC while accepting a job in the Sandwich school system as the Health and PE instructor, she held this position for 16 years. In 1983 she married the love of her life Robert “Bob” Kirkland. In 1985 Barbara left teaching to be a caregiver to both hers and Bob’s parents.

Barbara was a woman of many firsts, hers was the first graduating class of the then new ORR High School in 1962 and she was also a member of the first women’s team to enter the Mattapoisett boat race. Barbara will always be remembered for the twinkle in her eyes and the love that she shared with so many people. She will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.

Her Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 12 Noon at the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd. (Rt.6), Mattapoisett. Visitation will be from 9 AM – Noon, prior to the service. Burial will follow in Cushing Cemetery. For directions and guestbook please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.