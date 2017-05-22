Anna J. (Reiniche) Wallace, 95 of Mattapoisett died May 21, 2017 peacefully at St. Anne’s Hospital surrounded by her family.

She was the wife of the late Manuel Gomes, Jr. and William J. Wallace.

Born in New Bedford, the daughter of the late Emile L. and Alice (Lefaivre) Reiniche, she was raised in Dartmouth. She raised her family in New Bedford before retiring to Mattapoisett.

After raising her family, she was employed by Vander Electric for many years until her retirement.

Anna was a member of the Midtown Square Dancing Club and the Mattapoisett Women’s Club. She enjoyed gardening and created a Japanese garden in her backyard. Anna also enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and Canada.

She was proud of her French heritage and was fluent in French.

Anna was a kind, compassionate and generous person who enjoyed her family and her friends.

Her family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of St. Anne’s Hospital for the excellent care given to Anna.

Survivors include her daughter, Eileen Marum of Marion; 2 sons, Dennis Gomes and his wife Norma and Carl Gomes and his wife Lynette, all of Colorado; a step-son, Robert Wallace and his wife Marie of Florida; 4 grandchildren, Courtney Marum, Lindsey Gomes, Luke Gomes and Mary Margaret Enos; 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was the sister of the late Alice Enos and Rene Reiniche.

Her Funeral will be held on Friday at 8:30 am from the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Route 6, Mattapoisett, followed by her Funeral Mass at St. St. Anthony’s Church at 9:30 AM. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 4-6 pm. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.