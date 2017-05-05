Ann R. Washburn, 89, of Marion, died Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at her home. She was the wife of the late Warren L. Washburn, Sr.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Charlotte (Kendall) and William Richards. Mrs. Washburn was office manager for Washburn Electric, her family’s business, for many years.

An active resident of the Town of Marion, Mrs. Washburn served on many committees and clubs, including: Junior Monday Club, Marion Little League, Old Rochester Music Forum, Music Hall Study Committees, Marion Horse Show Committee, Marion Open Space Committee, Marion Cemetery Committee, and the Marion Town Party Committee. She was a member and past president of V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary, Benjamin D. Cushing Post # 2425 in Marion, Sunday School teacher at the First Congregational Church, Marion, Den Mother for Cub Scout Pack 32 in Marion, and the 4th of July Parade float committee.

Survivors include her sons, Rev. Warren L. “Buddy” Washburn and his wife Mary of Marion, William “Billy” Washburn and his wife Joyce of Marion and Robert “Bob” Washburn and his partner, Cecile Bangs of Lawrence; her sisters, Carol Stepanek of Stoughton, and Susan Parker of Marion; her brother, Kendall Richards of Mansfield; 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, the late Llewellyn “Bud” Richards, Lillian Olsworth, William Richards, Harry Richards, and David Richards.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Monday, May 8, 2017 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Highway (Rt. 28), Wareham from 11 AM to 1 PM. A memorial service will follow at 1 PM. Interment will be in Little Neck Cemetery, Marion.

Donations in her memory may be made to: Muscular Dystrophy Assoc., 50 Federal St., 6th FL., Boston, MA 02110 OR Cystic Fibrosis, 220 North Main Street Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760. For directions and on-line guestbook visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com