Ann Jenkins Prouty, 101, of North Dartmouth, Mass. passed away peacefully on April 21, 2017. Born in Winnetka, Illinois on January 14, 1916, she was the daughter of the late Austin Dickinson Jenkins and Martha Frothingham Ritchie.

Mrs. Prouty was a graduate of North Shore Country Day School and Smith College (Class of 1937), and was a popular teacher at The Lincoln School in Providence, RI for several years. She formerly lived in Holden and Worcester, MA and also maintained a residence in Marion and Mattapoisett before moving to Autumn Glen Assisted Living in North Dartmouth, MA in 2005.

An accomplished violinist, avid reader and worldwide traveler, Mrs. Prouty was also an enthusiastic sailor, skier, golfer and birder. Her sharp mind never left her and she remained a whiz at Scrabble and crossword puzzles to the end. She was also a loyal lifelong Red Sox fan. Known for her grace, dignity, modesty, generosity, wit, kindness and enormous strength, she was an inspiration to all who knew her will be deeply missed by her family.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, Richard Prouty, her sisters, Janet Miller and Martha Munro, her son, Richard Prouty, Jr., her daughter, Jane Chapin Prouty, and her grandson, Skyler Prouty-O’Brien. Survivors include her son, Jonathan J. Prouty and his wife Mary of Fort Collins, CO, her daughter Hilary J. Prouty and her partner Travis Cosaboom of Oldwick, NJ, and her son, Lewis I. Prouty and his wife Jennifer of Mattapoisett, MA. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Serena Van Rensselaer, R. Miles Van Rensselaer and his wife Sari, Richard L Prouty and his partner Kim, Hilary Prouty Vineyard and her husband Sam, Emily Prouty Hammond and her husband Rob, Ann Prouty and her husband Austin Krcmarik, David H. Prouty and Michael J. Prouty; and three great-grandsons, Aziz Foroughi, Oliver Vineyard and Alden Krcmarik, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Services will be private. Contributions may be made in her memory to The Joy of Music, 1 Gorham Street, Worcester, MA 01605 or The Mattapoisett Historical Society, 5 Church Street, PO Box 535, Mattapoisett, MA 02739.

