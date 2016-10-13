Alfred H. Barros, 96, of Marion, died Monday, October 10, 2016 at his home after a long illness. He was the husband of the late Caroline (Fidalgo) Barros and the late Angelina (DaRosa) Gonsalves.

Born in Marion, he was the son of the late Manuel Santos Barros and Dominga (Olivera) Barros. He graduated from New Bedford Vocational School and mastered in carpentry and trade science. Mr. Barros attended Boston School for Drafting and was a member of Carpenters Local # 33 in Boston. At the age of 18, he built the Al Craftman Hall in Marion now known as The Caz. He was also formerly employed at the General Dynamics Shipyard in Quincy.

He enjoyed word puzzles, music, dancing and working in his shop. He was also an avid Patriots fan.

Survivors include his children, Judith Rose and her husband Peter of Marion, Alfred Barros and his wife Maria of E. Freetown, Geraldine Silva and her husband Oliver of Wareham, Richard Barros and his wife Vanessa of CT and Peter Barros and his wife Debra of GA. Also surviving are 18 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two sons, the late Robert Barros and Manuel Barros; and his siblings, the late Leana Rose, Alice Cruz, Armando Barros, Helen Lopes, Mary Offley and Hilda Silva.

His funeral will be from the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Highway (Rt., 28), Wareham on Thurs., Oct. 13 at 9 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick’s Church, High St., Wareham at 10 AM. Interment will follow in St. Patricks’ Cemetery, Wareham. Visiting hours will be Wed. from 5 – 8 PM at the funeral home.