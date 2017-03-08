Sharon Ann (Andrews) Bates age 58, passed away Tuesday March 7th, 2017 surrounded by her family at Massachusetts General Hospital after battling a severe illness.

Survivors include her husband of 41 years, Robert, and 4 children, Suzanne Beauchemin and her husband Michael of Fairhaven, Aaron Bates and his wife Lindsay of Mattapoisett, Jessica Dzwilewski and her husband Jason of Acushnet and Tyler Bates of Rochester. Sharon was the beloved grandmother to Ryan, Gage, Aven, Brody, Mia, Cameron, Ivy and Noah, and her beloved dog Julie.

In addition, she is survived by her parents Beatrice (Andrews) Meagher and Victor Andrews Sr. of Clearwater, FL and her brother Victor Andrews of Zephyrhills, FL; her in-laws Maria A. and Allan S. Bates of Acushnet; her sister-in-law, Lori of Newport, RI; and many beloved aunts and uncles, cousins, extended family and beloved friends.

She was the sister of the late Suzanne Andrews.

Born on May 9th, 1958 in New Bedford she was a graduate of New Bedford High School. In 1976, Sharon and her husband started Bob’s Tire Company in New Bedford. Sharon was also co-owner of Used Tire Warehouse in Wareham. Sharon spent most of her life in Mattapoisett and at her summer home in Fairhaven. She was the rock to the family, and enjoyed spending her Tuesdays with her grandchildren. Her life was devoted to her family, and a deep sadness is felt with her passing. She had a passion for helping those in need and was involved with helping those in hospice care, a passion close to her heart. She also volunteered for Hearts and Hands a non profit organization. Sharon gave to others without hesitation and put everyone else before herself, spreading love to all those she encountered.

Visitation will be at Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home For Funerals, 50 County Road, Route 6, Mattapoisett on Friday March 10th from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation to a charity close to her heart, Boston Children’s Hospital Recreation Fund, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA 02115 in memory of her late sister Suzanne Alice Andrews who died of cancer at age 5. All are also invited to attend a celebration of her life on Saturday, March 11th at 6 PM at the Seaport Inn located at 110 Middle Street, Fairhaven. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.