Jacquelyn J. McCarter of Mattapoisett, MA passed away October 5, 2016 at St. Luke’s Hospital, New Bedford in her 89th caring year as a consummate wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker.

Jackie was an exceptional cook, avid gardener, accomplished puzzler, spirited reader; and most of all, a loving wife and partner of husband, Robert for 70 years. During those years she amassed various collections of bears, antiques, and porcelain dolls established from her grandmother’s doll hospital in the 1930’s and 40’s in Amherst, Mass. She loved her home, gardening and creating picturesque sea side gardens and habitats for the birds.

She proudly invested herself in learning about the adventures of her family, exemplifying her skills in patience and love. She broadened her world with travels with her husband on banking conventions and vacations including an around the world in 80 days travel experience, a trip to Italy and Europe with friends, to Hong Kong for a granddaughter’s 1st birthday; and, locally with her dearly loved friends on garden and shopping excursions. She flew as navigator in a single engine plane race flying cross country in the Powder Puff Derby.

Her husband and family were central to her being and she always set an example while creating and caring for those she loved. She was the beloved mother of and is survived by sons Barry and his wife Kathy, Alan, Rob and his wife Jill, and daughter Shanna; and a proud and dedicated grandmother of Christiana and Jenna and great-grandmother of Hadassah.

She is also survived by sister-in law Elinor and several nieces and nephews. Jackie was predeceased by her brother Robert of Connecticut. She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Emma (Page) Jansen of Amherst, Mass. and later, Hartford, Conn. where she was born on May 25, 1927. She and her husband Bob settled in Middletown, Connecticut, moved to Amherst, Massachusetts, and finally, to Mattapoisett while raising her family and following the banking career of her husband.

Jackie will always be with her family, in the memories of foods and floras’ and the home she created, in her pride of their being, in the celebrations of life, the Christmas Day extravaganzas; and notably in the silence and quiet of life. Her burial service will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, MA. on October 26, 2016 at 11AM.

Arrangements are by the Saunders-Dwyer Mattapoisett Home for Funerals, 50 County Rd., Mattapoisett. For online condolence book, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.