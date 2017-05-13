‘Yes’ to Gym and Health, ‘No’ to School Choice

The Marion School Committee received some good news on May 3 that the Town was willing to increase the Sippican School budget another $33,000 to fund a .5 physical education teacher position and a .3 health teacher.

The committee members were all smiles as School Business Administrator Patrick Spencer introduced the new FY2018 school budget amount of $5,929,109.

The Town had reassessed its numbers, said Spencer, and reallocated some money in order to fund the health teacher that the committee had been requesting for at least two budget seasons now.

“The Town did reach out to me as well,” said School Committee Chairman Christine Marcolini, “and I had a very positive conversation.” They heard us, said Marcolini.

The Town’s increased contribution would cover most of the cost of the two positions added, and the school district was able to redistribute another $15,000 to cover the difference.

“It was a nice surprise and a welcome one at that,” said Marcolini, “but I felt that it was a step in the right direction with Sippican, too, in terms of our relationship with the Town. It felt really good to me to know that they’re hearing us and they are recognizing and understanding that our population is changing…”

Marcolini said she would dedicate herself over the next year to building a stronger relationship with the Town, as her communication with the selectmen over the past month has been in her opinion rather positive.

In other matters, the committee voted to opt-out of School Choice for the 2017-2018 school year.

“My comment about School Choice is I feel that the inn is already pretty full,” Marcolini said.

Each year in May, the School Committee holds a public hearing regarding School Choice and has to take a vote as to whether or not to add School Choice slots at the school. There have been no additional School Choice slots offered at Sippican School for a number of years.

“I would echo the same,” said Superintendent Doug White, “that with the understanding of our ever-changing population and our resources, the most beneficial way of handling this right now is to keep the status quo and not participate in school choice for the [2017-2018] school year.”

Also during the meeting, the committee thanked outgoing School Committee member of nine years Christine Winters who is retiring from the Marion School Committee and seeking a seat on the Board of Selectmen.

The committee and the administration praised Winters for her influence on policy, which White said was strong as a result of her work.

“As a result of your hard work, we now have an online policy,” said White.

Assistant Superintendent Elise Frangos echoed the sentiment and also expressed gratitude for a large education grant Winters spearheaded in the past that left a lasting impact on the Tri-Town elementary schools – the King Arthur grant.

“[The grant] was the most exciting grant that I’ve worked on in my seven years,” said Frangos. “[The grant] was transformational for all of our schools,” she said, as truckloads of flour were delivered for students to learn to experience baking, as well as a curriculum that teaches about the history of wheat and its importance as a commodity.

“But more than that, it connected all of our schools around the endeavor of baking bread and so over 500 loaves were baked by our elementary children,” said Frangos. “All of those loaves of bread were not only baked for families, but also brought over to families in New Bedford…”

The next meeting of the Marion School Committee is scheduled for June 7 at 6:30 pm at the Marion Town House.

By Jean Perry