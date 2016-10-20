Voters Say ‘No’ to Town Hall Annex Study

Rochester Town Meeting voters took the October 17 Special Town Meeting as a chance to voice their opinion that taxes are too high and the town doesn’t need a new town hall.

Scores of residents clapped and cheered as neighbors complained about rising taxes and their desire to see excess free cash money returned to them to defray tax increases rather than go to other places such as the next fiscal year budget or stabilization funds and anticipated contract settlements.

This was reflected in the residents’ definitive votes turning down three warrant articles: Article 4 for $20,000 to hire an owners project manager, a state requirement, in order to undergo an analysis of the town hall annex options and to become eligible for grants to fund it; Article 5 to transfer $32,000 to fund anticipated dispatch and police contract settlements; and Article 6 to transfer $67,000 into the stabilization fund thus returning reimbursement money from FEMA that covered the cost of snow and ice removal from 2015.

“Why didn’t you lower our taxes when you got that money back?” asked resident David English, eliciting applause. “They used to put this money back to reduce taxes, why don’t they do that anymore?”

Others echoed this sentiment, including resident Dennis McCarthy who said town government employees make too much money in their “cushy” jobs and taxpayers are watching their tax bills increase.

“If there was money to give back,” said Selectman Richard Nunes, “we would do it. The problem is nothing’s going down. Expenses are up…. There’s nobody here cheaper than I am, but there really isn’t any money to reduce your taxes.”

Richard Cutler, chairman of the Town Hall Annex Study Committee said that in order for the town to move closer towards a solution to address the Town Hall Annex and Town Hall overcrowding situation, the town would need $20,000 to hire an owners project manager to provide expertise and also to make the town eligible for state and federal grants to help cover costs of the project, whether it be an annex only or a new town hall.

State rules of engagement, he added, require an owners project manager for grant eligibility.

“Any potential funding from any outside source requires a thorough analysis,” said Cutler, “that’s why we’re requesting the $20,000.”

Planning Board member Ben Bailey agreed that his taxes were high enough, but the working conditions at the annex as well as at Town Hall were poor with overcrowding and lack of handicap access.

“This study is not just money down the drain,” said Bailey, “it’s the ticket. It’s the gateway to get other funding from other groups … it’s not an automatic $7 million new town hall as you’ve been told.”

Bailey was referring to a handout circulated by resident David Eckert urging a ‘no’ vote on the article. Addressing Town Meeting, Eckert stated, “It’s a pipe dream.”

“We have many needs that are important to this town,” said Eckert. However, with $7 million – $4.9 million plus potential interest – it would be more expensive than buying each of the town employees their own house for $250,000.

The Finance Committee refrained from making a recommendation during a prior selectmen’s meeting, and Chairman Christian Stoltenberg spoke out at Town Meeting as to why he opposed the article at this time.

“It’s my personal opinion that the Finance Committee should get involved with the building committee, perhaps make a more detailed presentation … in June … because at that point, I will know where the budget stands,” Stoltenberg said. “I don’t want to recommend your vote tonight.” He added, “The more that the townspeople are involved, the better the vote will be.”

Town Meeting voted overwhelmingly against the article, 106-26.

For Article 5, the allocation of $32,000 would have prevented a subsequent article at the Annual Town Meeting to approve the retroactive contract settlements to union employees that will ultimately require payment.

The article failed, 89-47.

Article 6, to return $67,000 back into the Stabilization Fund, failed 80 in favor to 43 opposed, a vote that required a 2/3 majority vote but missed that number by just two votes, Selectman and Town Clerk Naida Parker commented after adjournment.

As for the other articles: Article 1 to spend $10,000 to codify the town bylaws passed; Article 2 to replace the air conditioning system at the police station for $27,000 passed; and Article 3 allocating $1,500 for town clerk expenses to restore antiquated books, $4,800 for police station A/C repairs, $3,100 for a Council on Aging fire protection system, and $17,725 for unforeseen increases in town insurances passed.

Article 7 to amend the town employee grievance procedures passed with a minor amendment to add in specific language suggested by a resident, language deemed unnecessary but benign by town counsel.

Article 8 to amend the town employee bylaw pertaining to the probationary period passed. The probationary period for employees will return again to six months instead of the three that Town Meeting passed years ago.

A total of 155 voters turned out that evening, meeting the quorum of 50 for a special town meeting.

By Jean Perry