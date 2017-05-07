Two Continued Hearings a Quick Night Make

Arriving a bit late from a site visit for the 7:00 pm start time, the Rochester Conservation Commission was quickly able to dispatch agenda items on May 2 with only two hearings and both of those being continued.

A Request for Determination of Applicability filed by Clifford Hedges, 55 Pierce Street, for property located off Neck Road was discussed. Represented by engineer Rick Charon, the project includes the construction of a single-family home with private well and a subsurface sewage system.

Charon described the scope of the project that will include the clearing of 40,500 square feet of pine grove. Although the project will be near a resource area, namely the Assawompset Pond system and Black Brook, Charon said, “We’ll be tinkering around the edges” of jurisdictional areas.

Conservation Agent Laurell Farinon said her office was waiting for a response to the proposed plans by the City of New Bedford, given that the project is in the area of their fresh water supply. She said a response from the Natural Heritage & Endangered Species Program was also pending. And finally, Farinon said they are also waiting for updated wetlands maps to confirm those areas.

Charon confirmed that a turtle sweep was in order and that Natural Heritage does allow construction within turtle habitats, with conditions.

Hedges asked if the site plan couldn’t be sufficient for the commission to vote on the filing, but Charon said that a two-week continuation would give them a change to tie up loose ends.

The hearing was continued until May 16.

Also continued until May 16 at the request of the applicant was the previously continued Abbreviated Notice of Resource Area Delineation filed by Steve Long of Borrego Solar System, for 453 Rounseville Road, the proposed site for a solar farm.

Under new business, the commissioners discussed plans by the Town of Marion to construct two test wells near Mary’s Pond, ongoing work for the rehabilitation of wells in this area that also affects the Towns of Fairhaven and Mattapoisett.

Farinon suggested that the Town of Marion Water Department file a Notice of Intent, thus giving the Rochester ConCom greater control over water discharged during the 48-hour testing period. The commissioners concurred.

Probationary commission member Maggie Payne was recommended for full membership, while newly seated full member Daniel Gagne received his appointment certificate.

The next meeting of the Rochester Conservation Commission is scheduled for May 16 at 7:00 pm in the Rochester Town Hall meeting room.

Rochester Conservation Commission

By Marilou Newell