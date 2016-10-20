Town to Remove Unsafe Pump House

The pump house situated behind the ball field at Washburn Park in Marion has been deemed unsafe to remain and will be removed by the Marion Department of Public Works after the Marion Conservation Commission gave approval for the work.

On October 12, the Conservation Commission received the Request for Determination of Applicability to remove the old structure that was likely built in the 1930s and once served as an irrigation source for the field. Facilities Director Shaun Cormier submitted the RDA request.

Conservation Commission member Norman Hills said he went to visit the site that previous Saturday and said he agreed that the pump house is indeed an unsafe structure.

“It’s in bad shape,” said Hills. “It’s not performing any function other than a graffiti wall. They take it down and cap the foundation. I don’t see any real problem with that.”

Since past work at Washburn Park was already under an enforcement order, the commission was adamant that Cormier’s presence at the site during the work be a condition of the approval. In the conditions, the commission also wanted it noted that “capping the well” would be synonymous with “capping the foundation” so that no earth moving work would occur to remove any of the actual foundation.

Chairman Cynthia Callow also requested that the Conservation Commission check in on the work as it is being done.

“Because they [the DPW] tend to go crazy when they’re out there,” Callow said.

The next meeting of the Marion Conservation Commission is scheduled for October 26 at 7:00 pm at the Marion Town House.

By Jean Perry